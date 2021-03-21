Canaccord Genuity Lowers Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target to $16.00

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFIB. William Blair cut Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $15.51 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

