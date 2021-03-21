Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CM opened at $101.16 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

