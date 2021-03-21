Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.19. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 16,863 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.46 million and a PE ratio of -46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

