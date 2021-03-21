Capital International Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Ltd. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.11. 2,098,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.52 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

