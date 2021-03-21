Capital International Ltd. Purchases 1,570 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 204,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.