Capital International Ltd. Sells 166 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $561,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.82. 17,330,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

