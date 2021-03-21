Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $52.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $54.50 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $45.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $271.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $276.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.21 million, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $396.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $289,278.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,456,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,411 shares of company stock worth $6,219,361. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

