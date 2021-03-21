Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. 677,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

