Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $3.45 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CATB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

