CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CDK Global worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $53.88. 1,117,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,202. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

