Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

