Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Issues Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%.

LEU opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

