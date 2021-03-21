CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $81.64 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

