Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 1.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $43,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

NYSE THS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $53.94. 723,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,390. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -539.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.