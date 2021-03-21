Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Lithia Motors worth $49,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.40. The company had a trading volume of 772,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,787. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.94.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

