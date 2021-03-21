Channing Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $286.68. 480,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,706. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

