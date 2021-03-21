Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $22.73 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,107,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

