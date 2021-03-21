Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 19,512 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 1,353,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

