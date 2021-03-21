Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $899,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

