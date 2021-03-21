Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $767.96 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Lockheed Martin worth $767,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $355.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day moving average is $359.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

