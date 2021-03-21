Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,053 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,409,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,266,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

