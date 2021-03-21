Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,389 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of BlackRock worth $1,096,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $729.64. 1,452,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.28 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

