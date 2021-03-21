Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,868 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,073,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. 20,262,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,548. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

