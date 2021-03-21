Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Gap Down to $305.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98), but opened at GBX 290.33 ($3.79). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 8,639 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of £158.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.24.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

