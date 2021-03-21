Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,103 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXP. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.