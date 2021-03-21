Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCV. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

