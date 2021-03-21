Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 94.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $332.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.12 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

