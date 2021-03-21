Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $53.76 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

