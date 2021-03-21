Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,789,000 after buying an additional 497,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in JD.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

