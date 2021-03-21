Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $165.89 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

