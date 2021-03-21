Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NVR by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,434.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,125.00 and a 12 month high of $4,832.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,612.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,249.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

