Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $231,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 204,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

