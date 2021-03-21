Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.39.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

