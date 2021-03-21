Chrono.tech Price Down 5.7% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $62,422.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

