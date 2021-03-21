Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

