Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.52 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after buying an additional 214,105 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

