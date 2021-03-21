Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 13,666 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

