Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,565 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $400.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

