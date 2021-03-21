CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 54,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,977,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,423,512.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, March 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,564.00.

On Monday, March 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 53,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$35,510.00.

On Friday, February 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$650.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 85,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, February 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.73 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.97 million and a P/E ratio of -243.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

