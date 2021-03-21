Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $190.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.05.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.