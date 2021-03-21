Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,601 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Safehold by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

