Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,434,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,068 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.