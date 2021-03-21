Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,331 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

FHI opened at $30.31 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.