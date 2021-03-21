Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Trinseo worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,844 shares of company stock worth $5,881,417. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

