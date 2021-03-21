Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 232.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $3,291,673 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.