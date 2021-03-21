Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,349 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXS stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

