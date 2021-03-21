Citigroup Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $70.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

