Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

