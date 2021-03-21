Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,549,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.