Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,237,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $708,122,000 after buying an additional 118,924 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,302,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,078,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,110,880,000 after buying an additional 583,042 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $206.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

